BILLINGS — Today is a bit warmer with temperatures mainly in the 70s and this is just the beginning of the warm-up period. A high pressure system is sitting over our region bringing clear skies and calmer weather.

Tomorrow will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the 80s but Tuesday is shaping up to be the warmest day with temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

On Tuesday, the high pressure will break down a bit and we will see some chances of precipitation in the form of showers and possible afternoon thunderstorms. Overall, a nice and warm start to your work week.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 51°F

Tomorrow... Warmer with sunny skies. High near 85°F

Tomorrow night... Clear skies with a low near 57°F