Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another cold start; when will we warm up?

BILLINGS — Another cold start today, in fact we saw more record breaking lows. Billings and Sheridan, Wyoming both broke their previous records as temperatures dropped mainly into the teens.

We will see another chance at some precipitation tonight and tomorrow. Area's west and north of Billings will see a better chance at some accumulation. For Billings and east into the eastern plains, expect this precipitation to remain more scattered.

Looking ahead, we will see a slight warm up next week with temperatures back into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Snow showers this evening; becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low near 26°F

Tomorrow... Partly cloudy. Chance of lingering showers. Winds potentially could gust over 40 mph. High near 41°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy to cloudy. Low near 22°F