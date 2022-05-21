Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another chilly start tomorrow; frost or freeze possible. Protect outdoor plants and flowers

BILLINGS — Another chilly start tomorrow. Billings, Miles City, and Sheridan, Wyoming have another shot of potentially breaking record lows. Frost or freeze is possible, so make sure to protect outdoor plants and flowers.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Another chance of showers is possible throughout the day.

Looking ahead, a warm-up trend is on the way with potential 80 degree days by the end of next week.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… Some clouds with a low near 33°F

Tomorrow… Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High near 60°F

Tomorrow night… Clear to partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Low near 38°F