Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another chance of rain and snow Friday and Saturday

BILLINGS — Our next chance of rain and snow pushes across the area by Friday through at least Saturday morning. In between now and then, we have wind to talk about.

Behind the cold front that brought rain, snow and wind Tuesday, it is the wind that will stay behind. Gusts to 50 mph are possible in the Livingston / Nye area starting very early Wednesday through Thursday morning.

The strongest winds are expected Wednesday evening. For Thursday, expect at least breezy conditions over much of eastern Montana and northern Wyoming Thursday.

Wednesday and Thursday are mainly dry over most of our area, with highs 45 to 55 Wednesday and 55 to low 60s Friday.

Our next wet weather system arrives Friday and Saturday. This could bring 5 to 10 inches of mountain snow and rain and snow to the lower elevations.

This system could be rather wet and snowy in the eastern plains of Montana. Another round of mainly light showers is possible Monday.