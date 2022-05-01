Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another chance of precipitation this week

BILLINGS — A cooler day today with showers pushing across the region. Rain for the lower elevations as snow will be sticking to the higher elevations in the mountains.

Another high pressure system moves in tomorrow and will bring drier and warmer conditions but that won't last for long.

A low pressure system will quickly move back in dropping temperatures for Tuesday and bring more chances of precipitation.

Looking ahead, the back end of the work week will be warmer with temperatures back into the 60s and even some 70s.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… Cloudy with clearing. Low near 38°F

Tomorrow… Sunny with a few clouds. High near 62°F

Tomorrow night… Partly cloudy with a low near 41°F