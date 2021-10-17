Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another Beautiful Fall Day!

BILLINGS — A bit warmer day today with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds have calmed down and the rest of the day will be beautiful so get outside and enjoy it.

Overnight temperatures will be mainly in the 40s, some area will drop into the 30s.

Tomorrow we will still see some warm temperatures in the 60s. East of Billings could see the temperatures reach the low 70s.

By Monday afternoon a cold front will move through the area bringing some windy conditions and clouds. Tuesday morning could see a chance of some rain and even some snow in the higher elevations.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Sunny. High near 70°F

Tonight... Partly Cloudy. Low near 45°F

Tomorrow... Mixture of sun and clouds. High near 69°F