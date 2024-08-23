Q2 Billings Area Weather: An early weekend warm up does not make it past Saturday

BILLINGS — Temperatures will build over the next couple of days as the humidity drops. With periods of wind, the risk of new wildfires starts will increase.

A low-level jet will push across areas north and east to Billings, increasing the winds a bit through the overnight. This will hold temperatures into the 60s east of Billings and a mix of 50s to 60s where the winds will be lighter from Billings to the west.

For both Friday and Saturday, temperatures will be out or warmer than average, reaching the 80s to 90s from buildings to the West and mainly the 90s in the eastern plains of Montana and much of northern Wyoming. This, combined with humidity in the teens and 20s and periods of wind will increase our fire risk, especially on Saturday.

A few thunderstorms could also bring gusty and erratic winds. Use caution anywhere a flame or spark could be involved.

By Sunday, there will be cooler temperatures with the highs in the 70s to low 80s. Regional temperatures will stay at or cooler than average for the rest of the week. Tuesday looks like it could be the warmest day when most highs will hit the 80s.

Scattered, isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up from time to time, but no major storms that could help with wildfire control.