Q2 Billings Area Weather: An early season heat wave

BILLINGS — Our hot and dry conditions are leaning toward even warmer daytime highs for more days than previously thought.

High temperatures Tuesday remain in the 70s to low 80s with a mix of clouds and sun.

A high-pressure Ridge will begin to warm temperatures well into the 80s on Wednesday. By Thursday, highs will hit the upper 80s to mid 90s with hot and dry conditions that could break record June 3 high temperatures.

Some of the hottest temperatures could occur on Friday when even triple digits are within reach. As a cold front moves through, isolated thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon and evening.

Isolated severe storms are possible beginning Saturday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Sunday. Temperatures begin to drop quickly, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90 Saturday; 75 to 80 on Sunday; and mainly the 70s by Monday.

Billings forecast:

Monday night… Mostly cloudy with a low near 52.

Tuesday… Mostly sunny with a high near 82 with a light variable wind.

Wednesday… Sunny with a high of about 89.

Thursday and Friday… Approaching record high temperatures into the mid to upper 90s. Isolated area storms by Friday evening.

