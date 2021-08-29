Q2 Billings Area Weather: All Aboard! The Roller Coaster is Up and Running!

BILLINGS — A Warmer Day today with temperatures in the upper 70s to low to mid 80s. Over the next few days we will dry out but winds are going to stay fairly light so fire weather concerns are limited.

Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures tomorrow will be even warmer into the mid and upper 80s potentially low 90s. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day with temperatures reaching the low 90s. By Wednesday and the rest of the week, temperatures will dip back down into the 70s.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Warmer day with temperatures in upper 70s, low to mid 80s.

Tonight... Temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow... Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s potentially reaching the low 90s.