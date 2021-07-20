Q2 Billings Area Weather: After record heat, a few storms return

BILLINGS — Temperatures did not just break records in Eastern Montana and Northern Wyoming Monday afternoon. In some cases, they were among the hottest recorded at those locations.

A disturbance Monday evening is trying to create some showers and isolated thunderstorms, but the very dry air is evaporating most of the moisture. A few sprinkles or showers will continue even until Tuesday morning.

With clouds and smoke, temperatures will stay in the mid-60s to upper 70s by early Tuesday. Despite some cloud cover and smoke, highs will still hit 90s to low 200s in most of the area Tuesday afternoon.

A few showers and thunderstorms will develop Tuesday afternoon and evening. There will be some pockets of heavy rain possible, but the threat of dry thunderstorm winds fanning flames of new fires is a big concern.

Heat illness and respiratory issues with smoke are also concerns.

Billings forecast:

Monday night... Isolated sprinkles. Cloudy to mostly cloudy with smoky haze and a low in the mid-70s.

Tuesday... More clouds in the morning with scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Aorund 96 for the high.