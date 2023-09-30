Q2 Billings Area Weather: After A Bright Saturday, More Clouds Coming Our Way On Sunday

BILLINGS — A storm continues to push into the western United States from the eastern Pacific, but much of the energy is missing Montana and Wyoming to the south and west. Western Montana received rain and cooler than average highs, but the east had sunshine and seasonable weather. That will change on Sunday.

We can expect increasing clouds much of Sunday in central and eastern Montana. A few rain showers and thunderstorms will pop up, but many areas will remain dry and cooler than Saturday. Another surge of moisture will bring a better chance of rain and mountain snow by late Monday and Tuesday to our region.

As that storm continues to move eastward toward the Great Plains, we can expect a roller coaster ride of temperatures much of next week. We will be at or below average from Sunday through Tuesday, rising back above average by Thursday with more sunshine and gusty wind, and we'll have more sun late next week.