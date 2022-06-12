Q2 Billings Area Weather: Active weekend weather; the details are here

BILLINGS — Showers and Thunderstorms across the area today. Gusty winds, lightning, brief heavy rain, and even some hail associated with these storms.

We will continue to see chances through the evening. Thunderstorm activity will calm down during the overnight hours. Showers still possible through tonight.

Thunderstorm and shower activity will pick back up as we head into tomorrow afternoon.

With all this moisture, warm temperatures, and snow melt; expect river levels to rise as we head into next week. Be careful if you live or will be by a river or stream as bank erosion and rapid moving water is possible.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Chance of showers with a low near 55°F

Tomorrow... Showers with thunderstorms by the afternoon. High near 72°F

Tomorrow night... Cloudy with the chance of showers. Low near 56°F