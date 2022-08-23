Q2 Billings Area Weather: AC need a break? Slight cool down on the way

BILLINGS — A slightly cooler day today with temperatures ranging in the 80s.

Shower and thunderstorm activity persists across the region. Main threat with these storms is heavy rainfall and gusty winds up to 50 mph.

Tomorrow and Thursday are shaping up to be better days for shower and thunderstorm activity. Expect heavy rain and gusty winds to remain the main threat but can't rule out the potential for some small hail associated with these storms.

Overall, better chances for relief are on the way.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Passing clouds with lingering showers and thunderstorms. Low near 61°F

Tomorrow... Mixture of clouds and sun with more chances of precipitation. High near 83°F

Tomorrow night... Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 61°F