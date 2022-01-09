Q2 Billings Area Weather: A windy start to your week; warmer and drier conditions through Thursday!

BILLINGS — A bit warmer today with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The main issue will be some windy conditions tonight and tomorrow for areas from Billings and West into the western foothills.

Temperatures tonight will be warmer in the teens and 20s. Areas east of Billings will see temperatures a bit colder.

Tomorrow and through most of next week we will see warmer and drier conditions with temperatures in the 40s and maybe in the 50s for some areas down in northern Wyoming. Friday, another drop in temperatures back into the 30s with a small chance of some precipitation.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low near 25°F

Tomorrow... Partly cloudy winds 20 to 30 mph. High near 41°F

Tomorrow night... Gusty winds after midnight. Low near 27°F