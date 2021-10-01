Q2 Billings area weather: A weekend forecast you can hang your sun hat on

BILLINGS — A weak cold front will pass through the area tonight, bringing a slight chance of evening showers to higher elevations and foothills north of Billings. With some clouds around, most Saturday morning temperatures will drop to the 40s.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the 70s and low humidity. On Sunday, highs reach the low to mid 80s and humidity will be as low as in the single digits and teens. It will be breezy in the afternoon west of Billings.

Fire weather concerns will increase toward the middle of next week with a cold frontal passage. Avoid outdoor burning. Secure trailer chains. Properly extinguish cigarette butts, and avoid any equipment that could spark.

Temperatures peak for most locations of Tuesday, reaching the mid-to-lower 80s. A cooler and wetter trend is coming together for next weekend.

Billings forecast:

Friday night... Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday... Sunny, with a high near 76. Light breeze.

Saturday Night... Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday... Sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night... Clear, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday and Tuesday... Sunny, with highs in the low 80s both days.