Q2 Billings Area Weather: A week of ups and downs

BILLINGS — As our latest weather system moves away, another one is not too far behind.

Cold overnight temperatures slip to upper teens and 20s, and chilly Tuesday with continued flurries though Tuesday morning. Conditions dry out with partial clearing on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the 30s to mid-40s.

Warmer weather follows Wednesday in the low 50s and Thursday warms to low 60s. More showers Thursday night and Friday.

In the Extended Outlook, Friday looks cool and showery. Highs move from the 30s to low 40s Friday, to the mid-50s by Sunday. It is still some time away, but early indications of much needed spring rain and snow are back on Sunday night and Monday.

Billings forecast:

Monday night… Mostly cloudy with areas of light snow showers. Morning temperatures in the mid-20s.

Tuesday… A slight chance of morning snow showers, then a sprinkle or rain showers possible in the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with by high of about 43.

Wednesday and Thursday… Sunny and warming with a high temperature close to 52 on Wednesday and 62 on Thursday. Clouds increase with an increasing chance of light showers Thursday night.

