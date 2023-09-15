Q2 Billings Area Weather: A very warm final weekend of summer ahead

BILLINGS — Friday brought a return of sunshine and above-average temperatures to Montana and northern Wyoming as a ridge of high pressure began to build overhead. The final weekend of summer will be a very warm one with highs 10-15 degrees warmer than average.

Changes will begin on Monday as a trough of low pressure pushes over the Pacific Northwest, and that will gradually increase our clouds and begin to cool off our unseasonably warm highs. By Tuesday we can expect a partly cloudy sky and seasonable temperatures.

A trough of low pressure will sweep over the northern Rockies the latter half of next week, and we will round out the final days of summer in a fairly autumn-like way with more clouds, some gusty wind, rain showers, and highs will be around 15 degrees below average.

Have a fun and safe weekend!

Q2 Meteorologist Jason Stiff

