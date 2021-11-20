Q2 Billings Area Weather: A travel forecast as welcome as whipped cream on Thanksgiving pie

BILLINGS — Colder and wetter air bring a decent chance of mountain snow and a quick-moving line of light rain and snow showers to the lower elevation Friday evening through early Saturday. The west-facing mountain slopes should get several inches.

Most of the high temperatures Saturday and Sunday will reach the 40s with a few low 50s. Winds increase and Monday is targeted for the 50s to low 60s. Low temperatures stay in the 20s to mid-30s.

The overall outlook is dry except for some random and mainly mountain showers regionally next week. Things look good for Thanksgiving travel.

Billings forecast:

Friday night: Rain or a rain-snow mix during the evening and after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 48. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

