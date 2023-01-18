Q2 Billings Area Weather: A sunny, cool day ahead

BILLINGS — Dense fog will impact areas east of Yellowstone County this morning with reduced visibility of less than 1/4 mile along with a light glaze on roads and sidewalks. Use caution during your morning commute.

It will be dry with lots of sunshine today for most of the area as high pressure builds in. A quick shot of energy (trough) will jet through tomorrow so a few isolated rain/snow showers will be possible mainly in the Beartooths/Absarokas. High pressure quickly returns Friday and Saturday with dry conditions in tow.

Another system is forecast to move through Sunday into Monday kicking up light snow showers especially in the mountains. This will also bring chilly air into the region so daytime highs should be cooler next week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s/40s for the rest of the week with nighttime lows mainly in the 20s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com