Q2 Billings Area Weather: A sunny but cold Tuesday

Extreme Cold Warnings and Cold Weather Advisories are in place Tuesday morning across much of the area with wind chills ranging from 25 to 40 below. It will also be dangerously cold Wednesday morning with wind chills as low as 30 below. It can take mere minutes for frostbite and hypothermia to occur with these deadly wind chills so layer up, stay insulated, or just stay indoors. Don't forget to take care of pets and young livestock, plants, and pipes. Also, check on the elderly. Parents, consider driving your kids to school or wait with them in a warm vehicle at the bus stop if possible.

On top of the frigid air, some areas may experience fog during the Tuesday morning commute. Watch out for reduced visibility along with already slick roads and sidewalks.

Daytime highs will range from single digits below zero to the low teens on Tuesday before warming slightly into the single digits and teens on Wednesday. Thursday aims to be the warmest day of the workweek with highs in the teens and 20s. This is ahead of yet another shot of colder air that will chill highs down mainly into the single digits and teens on Friday.

Although very cold, we'll at least enjoy our fair share of sunshine over the next couple of days with only light snow falling in the mountains and maybe a few flurries in the lower elevations. Models are indicating a better chance of snow on Friday through the weekend with a a couple of inches likely in the lower elevations while mountains could see up to a foot. There is still some uncertainty with this. We'll keep you posted.

Blowing snow could be an issue from Livingston to Big Timber to Harlowton early Thursday through the day with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

Saturday's high will range from below zero east to 20s west then teens east to 30s west on Sunday. Lows will range from below zero east to teens west across the weekend into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com