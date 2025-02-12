Q2 Billings Area Weather: A slight warm up leads to light snow

BILLINGS — We are not quite done with the cold temperatures yet. But when a bit of a warmup occurs, it will come with snow showers.

Despite an increasing cloud coverage, temperatures will still drop to the teens below 0 in most of the area by early Wednesday morning. Wind chill values will range from -20° to -35°.

The clouds will increase Tuesday evening, but still check out the full moon tonight. Clouds decrease throughout the day on Wednesday, but temperatures still stay mainly in the single digits for the highs.

Expect more sub-zero readings early Thursday, with the single digits and teens below zero. By the afternoon, though, temperatures will have rebounded to the teens and 20s.

By late Thursday and through the weekend, a chance of light snow showers will exist. Overall accumulations all the way through Monday or Tuesday still look like only several inches for the lower elevations.

By early next week, most readings will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s, or closer to average for this time of the year. Overnight temperatures will warm from the sub 0 readings back to the single digits and teens.