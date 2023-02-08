Q2 Billings Area Weather: A shot of showers and snow

BILLINGS — Winter travel problems will develop overnight as a fast-moving disturbance brings light snow and gusty winds the portions of the region. Generally warmer and drier conditions will follow.

Strong westerly winds will impact the region through Wednesday night. Gusts of 35 to 55 mph are expected over a widespread area.

Snow showers, blowing snow and poor visibility will develop over southeast Montana and northern Wyoming. Be prepared for gusty crosswinds and difficult travel conditions, including I-90 from Lodge Grass through Sheridan, and US-212 over the Lame Deer Divide.

The greatest snow amounts will occur over the Pryor & Bighorn Mountains where a half foot of new snow on the northwest-facing slopes is possible, and over the higher hills of Southeast Montana where one to 3 inches of snow are possible.

Thursday morning temperatures will be cooler than we've experienced recently, dropping mainly to the teens to low 20s. Afternoon highs will be close to average mid-February temperatures in the 30s to low 40s.

Winds will start to increase once again down the east mountain slopes and the Livingston/Nye/Big Timber areas by Thursday evening. Temperatures edge back up into the 40s for highs and 20s for the lows through Monday.