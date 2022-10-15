Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A seasonable rest of the weekend

Forecast October 15th, 2022
Posted at 4:03 PM, Oct 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-15 18:03:39-04

BILLINGS — Winds and precipitation will diminish today and the rest of the weekend is shaping up to be right around average.

Overnight lows will be a bit chilly mainly in the 30s.

Tomorrow will be a nice day with temperatures around seasonal values.

Another high pressure ridge will move into the area bringing warm, dry, and mainly sunny conditions for most of the week.

Next weekend, some models are pushing cooler air and unsettled weather into the area. That is still a bit of ways out so there is uncertainty for next weekend. We will have a better idea as we get closer. Stay up to date with your weather forecasts.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 36°F

Tomorrow... Mostly sunny with a high near 62°F

Tomorrow night... Clear with a low near 38°F

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App