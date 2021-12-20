Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A roller coaster ride for the holiday week!

Forecast December 20th, 2021<br/>
Posted at 3:29 PM, Dec 20, 2021
BILLINGS — A cold day to start with temperatures gradually increasing through the evening. Another cold front will swing through tonight dropping temperatures and bringing another chance at some snow. Light accumulation expected for the Billings area with higher accumulations east of Billings into the eastern plains.

Overnight temperatures mainly in the teens and 20s. East of Billings could see temperatures in the single digits.

Tomorrow will be a start of a slight warm up that will carry on through Thursday with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. A cold front will swing through Thursday bringing the chance of some rain to start then some snow during the overnight hours. Christmas is shaping up to be a cold day!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Snow showers. Low near 21°F

Tomorrow... Some clouds to start then mostly sunny skies. High near 39°F

Tomorrow night... Mostly clear to start. Low near 28°F

