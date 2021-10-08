Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Period Of Cooler And Wetter Conditions!

BILLINGS — A cool day today with temperatures mainly in the 60s could see some low 70s in the eastern plains. Tonight through tomorrow morning could see the chance of some rain showers.

Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s.

Again tomorrow chance of some rain through the morning. Temperatures in the 50s for the most part. Could see some low 60s.

By the beginning of next week, below average temperatures. Another system will move through bringing the chance of some more rain and a slight chance of some snow showers.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Cloudy. High near 63°F

Tonight... Mostly cloudy with a chance of precipitation through the evening. Low near 48°F

Tomorrow... Mostly cloudy. Some morning showers. High near 61°F

