Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Mix of Sun and Clouds Sunday with Scattered Showers; Cool and Wet Tuesday

BILLINGS — Sunday will have a variety of weather, west to east across the area. Showers will develop from Livingston through Roundup to Glasgow Sunday morning. By afternoon these showers will migrate east and have the chance to grow into thunderstorms by early to mid afternoon. The area will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with skies beginning to clear towards sunset.

On Monday, mostly sunny morning skies will turn partly sunny by afternoon with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Monday night more moisture will move across the area with more widespread showers and thunderstorms, Monday night through Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A return to more sun and warmer, drier conditions are expected both Wednesday and Thursday before another weather disturbance moves into the area bringing increased chances of thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.