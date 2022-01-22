Q2 Billings Area Weather: A mild weekend; changes by Monday

BILLINGS — A mild day Saturday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. That will be the case through this weekend with mild temperatures. Along with mild temperatures, we will see some windy conditions across the central and eastern parts of the state.

Temperatures Saturday night will be a mixture of some 20s and 30s.

Sunday will be another mild day but a bit warmer with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s.

By Monday, a cold front will push through, dropping the temperatures into the 30s with a chance of some snow. Expect the high for the day on Monday to occur during the morning hours and that temperatures will decrease throughout the day.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Few clouds. Winds 15 to 25 mph. Low near 33°F

Tomorrow... Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. High near 51°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy to cloudy. Low near 31°F