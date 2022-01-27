Q2 Billings Area Weather: A mild but windy weekend with changes ahead

BILLINGS — Early Thursday morning light snow will end through mid-day with some slick spots around. The sky will clear from west and temperatures will warm to the 30s and 40s from Billings to the west and upper 20s over the eastern Montana plains.

By mid-afternoon Thursday, expect strong winds over the corridor from Livingston to Nye and continuing with gusts of 55 to 70 mph at times through at least Saturday. Big Timber north to Harlowton will also have windy periods. Billngs could see 40+ mph gusts Friday, Saturday, and maybe Sunday.

Otherwise warmer, windy and dry weather lasts through Sunday with high temperatures mainly in the 40s and lower 50s Friday through Sunday

A cols front arrive as early as late Sunday afternoon or as late as Monday afternoon. High temperatures drop to the 20son Tuesday and Wednesday. Current snow trends look relatively low.

A slow warm up develops for the res of the week.