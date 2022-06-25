BILLINGS — A mild and dry day today. Temperatures mainly sticking in the 60s and dew points low in the 30s and 40s. So, a fairly comfortable day out there. Windy conditions to the east with gusts anywhere from 35 to 40 mph. A low pressure is sitting in Canada wrapping those winds back into the Northeast part of the state. Once that low pressure continues to move east winds will calm down heading into tonight.

Tomorrow will be the start of a warm-up. Temperatures will jump back up into the 70s and near 80s. Overall, a very nice weekend to get out; not to hot or too cold.

Looking ahead, the warm-up will continue heading into Monday and Tuesday with temperatures back into the 80s, pushing 90s for Monday. By Tuesday, temperatures will be back into the low to mid 90s. Enjoy these warmer temperatures.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 45°F

Tomorrow... Warm-up begins with mainly sunny skies. High near 77°F

Tomorrow night... Clear skies with a low near 51°F