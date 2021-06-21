Q2 Billings Area Weather: A look at the week ahead

BILLINGS — Our chance at rain did not last very long.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are ending Sunday evening. A warming trend begins Monday and lasts through Wednesday.

Morning temperatures Monday will be in the 50s to around 60, with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Temperatures edge upward reaching the 80s to low 90s by Wednesday.

A cold front moving through the area Wednesday evening will bring the next chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. With hot afternoon highs, low humidity ahead of the cold front, and gusty winds around storms, Wednesday will have an increased risk of wildfires.

A few stronger storms could develop Wednesday evening. Thursday is trending to be somewhat cooler with a few scattered showers.

After hitting the 70s to mid 80s on Thursday, temperatures once again begin to rise. Highs will hit the 90s by Sunday.

Billings forecast:

Sunday night… Partly cloudy with a low near 50.

Monday… Sunny with a high around 83.

Tuesday and Wednesday… Warming and drying with highs in the mid to lower 90s

