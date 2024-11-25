Q2 Billings Area Weather: A look ahead at the Thanksgiving travel weather

BILLINGS — Getting closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, there is good confidence in colder than average temperatures. Snow showers appear to be light right around the heaviest travel days. But there are lots of questions.

After Sunday's snow with a clearing sky, temperatures will be chilly early Monday. Expect mostly single digits to teens early with highs ranging from the 20s closer to the Dakotas to the low 40s in the mountain foothills.

Winds will be brisk around Livingston with 30 to 40 mph gusts. Expect a mix of clouds and sun around the area.

Temperatures look s a little warmer on Tuesday, reaching mainly the 30s to low 40s in the afternoon. Northeast Montana stays colder with high int he teens and 20s.

Mainly dry conditions are expected through Wednesday except for some snow showers in the mountains. There is a chance of light snow late Wednesday through Friday. Slick roads and poor visibility are concerns for holiday travel.

There are a lot of possibilities as we get to the weekend weather. At this point, some colder days and nights with periods of light snow seem likely, but check back. There are too many questions right now.