Q2 Billings Area Weather: A hot June. A hotter start to July.

BILLINGS — At this point, Billings has experienced the second hottest June since records started in the mid-1930's. By Thursday the average temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer than what June 2021 has averaged.

With overnight temperatures mainly in the mid-to-upper 60s, it will be harder to cool your home at night, and to catch a break from the heat outdoors in the morning or evening.

In the short term, temperatures are comfortable Tuesday morning sinking to mainly the 50s. Tuesday afternoon is mainly and mainly in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

Temperatures will continue to build through the end of the work week. A few mountain storms will develop by the weekend, but only isolated showers or storms for the plains.

Billings forecast:

Monday night...Mostly clear with a low near 59.

Tuesday... Sunny with a low around 93.

Wednesday and Thursday... Mainly clear with lows in the 60s and highs inthe mid-to-upper 90s.

