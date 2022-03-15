Q2 Billings Area Weather: A few showers around as temperatures cool

BILLINGS — Winds have been easing up Tuesday afternoon and will decrease more during the evening. Snow showers will fly above 6000 feet, with rain showers over the lower elevations Tuesday evening that could create a rumble of thunder.

Several inches of mountain snow are possible with a tenth of an inch or less of rainfall can be expected across the lower elevations. There could be pockets of heavier rain.

A few shower will linger over southern Montana and northern Wyoming Wednesday. Highs in the 40s and 50s can be expected with breezy conditions.

Mild weather continues with high temperatures in the 50s and lows in the 30s each day through the end of the work week with breezy afternoons.

High temperature will reach the 50s and some low 60s Saturday before another disturbance brings more scattered rain and mountain snow.

