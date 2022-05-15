Q2 Billings Area Weather: A fairly nice day today; make sure to get outside and peak at the lunar eclipse tonight

BILLINGS — A fairly nice day today with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Make sure to get outside and enjoy it. Also, tonight will be a total lunar eclipse. The total eclipse will begin at 9:29 pm with the maximum eclipse at 10:11 pm. So, make sure to get outside to take a peak at that as well.

For the start of your work week, temperatures will remain around and even slightly above average with more chances of showers by the afternoon hours tomorrow.

A better chance of this much needed precipitation is shaping up to move in during the back end of the work week. We will keep an eye on it as we get closer.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… Partly cloudy with a low near 47°F

Tomorrow… Cloudy with stray showers and thunderstorms possible. High near 74°F

Tomorrow night… Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Low near 50°F