Q2 Billings Area Weather: A drier and warmer day Saturday; when could we see more precipitation?

Forecast April 30th, 2022
Posted at 2:48 PM, Apr 30, 2022
BILLINGS — A beautiful day Saturday with drier conditions and temperatures in the 50s.

On Sunday, another low-pressure system will move into the area bringing the chance of some more precipitation. Rain for those lower elevations, potential rain/snow mix for the foothills, and snow sticking to the higher terrains in the mountains.

Looking ahead, the better chance of some precipitation is shaping up to be Tuesday. Still a couple days out, we will keep you updated.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… Mostly cloudy. Low near 40°F

Tomorrow… Cloudy with a chance of precipitation. High near 54°F

Tomorrow night… Cloudy to start with clearing later on. Low near 38°F

