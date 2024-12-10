Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dividing line in the weather has set up

BILLINGS — Periods of light snow showers and flurries will persist in eastern Montana. It will be warmer and windier from Billings to the west.

Overnight temperatures will be mainly in the 20s by early Tuesday across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. The afternoon readings will fall mainly 25 to 35 from Forsyth to the east, and 35 to 45 west of that line, including Billings.

Right along that line from Forsyth to the easternmost counties, expect periods of light snow from Monday night through midweek. Some areas of southeast Montana will see 2 to 4 inches of snow, but spread over a few days.

Winds could gust over 50 mph in the Livingston / Big Timber areas both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings with breezy conditions both days. Expect areas from Billings to the west to stay mainly dry this week.

The contrast in the temperatures becomes more evident by the middle of the week. Wednesday morning lows will be as chilly as single digits to teens east of that Forsyth, but mainly 20s everywhere else.

By the afternoon, expect more light snow and highs in the teens and 20s in the east. It will be windier and warmer from Billings to the west with highs and the 30s and 40s with winds gusts of 50+ mph near the mountain foothills.