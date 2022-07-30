Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dip in the pool sounds good this weekend

BILLINGS — Another hot day today with temperatures in the 90s pushing triple digits.

Remember those three main factors: the heat, dry, and windy conditions, are all fuel to create and sustain wildfires. Try not to create any sparks because we are going to hold onto those hot and dry conditions through the weekend and into Monday.

Monday is shaping up to be the hottest day with temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits. Drink plenty of fluids and stay cool.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 65°F

Tomorrow... Mainly sunny and hot with a high near 97°F

Tomorrow night... Clear skies with a low near 66°F