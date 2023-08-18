Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Cooler Weekend Ahead With Showers Possible; Warmer Weather Returns Next Week

BILLINGS — A cold front will move south from Canada Friday night bringing much cooler weather across the area with high temperatures on Saturday in the upper 70s to lower 80s. By Saturday evening, expect rain showers to develop as monsoonal moisture moving northward from the Great Basin moves over the cooler air mass.

Cloudy skies will prevail both Saturday and Sunday with rounds of showers Saturday night and again Sunday afternoon and evening.

Skies are expected to begin clearing on Monday as sunny skies return, bringing high temperatures back into the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will return to seasonal averages for mid to late week as another weak weather disturbance moves east across southern Canada on Wednesday ushering in cooler temperatures and drier weather.