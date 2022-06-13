Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cooler and wet day today; here's what you should expect for the upcoming week

BILLINGS — A cooler and wet day today with showers and thunderstorms across the area. As far as severe storms, those will be sticking to southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming.

We will continue to see chances of precipitation through the overnight hours.

To start off the work week, slight chances of some showers with a possible thunderstorm mainly east of Billings.

That moisture will move out by Tuesday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be windy days but drier and warmer temperatures by the end of the work week and into the weekend.

Tonight... Chance of showers overnight. Low near 56°F

Tomorrow... Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High near 70°F

Tomorrow night... A few clouds with a low near 47°F