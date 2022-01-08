Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cool weekend; warmer and drier conditions through most of next week

Forecast January 8th, 2022
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 17:58:33-05

BILLINGS — A cold day Saturday. Temperatures started off warm in the 40s and 30s but decreased as the day progressed. The weekend will remain cool with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Saturday night will be another cold night with temperatures in the single digits and teens. East of Billings will see colder temperatures tonight near zero and maybe in the negatives.

Expect warmer and drier conditions through most of next week. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and 40s. Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days as of right now. By Friday, another drop in temperatures and a chance of some precipitation.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Few passing clouds. Low near 8°F

Tomorrow... Cool with clearing skies. High near 35°F

Tomorrow night... Mostly Clear with gusty winds. Low near 22°F

