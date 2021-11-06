Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Cool Down With The Chance Of Some Precipitation!

Forecast November 6th, 2021<br/>
Posted at 2:40 PM, Nov 06, 2021
BILLINGS — A fairly warm day today with temperatures mainly in the 60s. Get outside and enjoy it because a cool down is on the way!

Tonight into tomorrow a cold front will swing through bringing the chance of some precipitation. Again, expect rain for the lower elevations and snow for the higher elevations in the mountains. Overnight temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Tomorrow will be a cooler day with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. Some rain and snow showers will linger around through tomorrow morning.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Mild with sun and clouds. High near 65°F

Tonight... Cloudy with a chance of overnight showers. Low near 42°F

Tomorrow... Cloudy with some showers lingering in the morning. High near 48°F

