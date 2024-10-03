Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cool down doesn't bring hope of rain

BILLINGS — A dry cold front moving through the area will knock lows down to the 30s and 40s and highs in the 60s. That is typical in our area for early October but far from the warm days we have had recently.

Just as quickly, a high-pressure area rebounds on Friday highs are back to the upper 70s and 80s. Expect more of the same for temperatures through the weekend and early next week.

As the warming winds shift to the south Friday, there could be an increase in wildfire smoke around Billings and the surrounding counties from the Wyoming fires.

Winds will increase Friday night through Saturday producing wind gusts of 45 to maybe 55 mph. Fire concerns will become elevated, so use care with anything producing a spark or flame.