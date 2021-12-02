Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Change Is On The Way! Are We Talking Warmer Or Cooler?

BILLINGS — A warm day today with temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Billings, Livingston, Sheridan, and Miles City all making a run for recording breaking days.

There are still some windy conditions west of Billings. On the bright side, those winds will calm down this evening and through most of the day tomorrow. By tomorrow night, The winds will kick back up possibly 60 mph or stronger west of Billings and carry through Saturday.

Tonight, a cold front will swing through and we will see a cooler period through the foresee future. Temperatures will drop to around average for this time of year.

By the beginning of next week, there will be a bit of an unsettled weather pattern. With the chance of some snow by the beginning of next week!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy skies. Low near 33°F

Tomorrow... Mixture of sunshine and clouds/ cooler. High near 44°F

Tomorrow night... Cloudy and cooler. Low near 30°F