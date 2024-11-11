Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chance of rain and snow followed by a better chance of rain and snow

BILLINGS — A chance of rain and snow on Tuesday is followed by a wetter system Friday through Saturday. In between, the wind is going to blow.

Winds have been brisk west of Billings Monday heading into Monday evening, and will spread across eastern Montana Tuesday, Gusts of 20 to 35 mph will be common, but the wind prone areas to the west of Billings from Livingston to Nye could experience wind gusts to 50 mph.

Winds will continue to be a factor west of Billings on Wednesday, and don't rule out some gusts on Thursday as well. Overnight temperatures will drop to the 30s to about 40 with Tuesday afternoon highs in the 40s with some low 50s to the east of Billings.

Showers will move through the area from west to east Tuesday with most places expected to receive light accumulations. The best chance of rain in Billings will be from late morning until early afternoon.

Snow in the mountains could add up to 1 to 3 inches.

Wednesday and Thursday are relatively quiet, but a trough moving through on Friday and Saturday promises to bring rain and snow. Details will be clearer in the next couple of days, but this could bring some snow to Billings early Saturday.