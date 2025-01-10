Q2 Billings Area Weather: A busy weather weekend but pleasant January weather follows

BILLINGS — Wind is followed by clouds is followed by rain and snow that could be heavy at times. And it all happens right over the weekend.

Strong winds develop in the western foothills tonight into Friday night with gusts over 50 mph very likely. This will impact I-90 from Livingston to Big Timber, and US-191 from Big Timber north to Judith Gap.

An active weather pattern this weekend will include periods of snow. Heavy snow and blowing snow are possible east and southeast of Billings.

A cold front pushes through southeast Montana during Friday and Friday night with precipitation and gusty NW winds. This could warm enough for rain and snow, causing slick roads as temperatures drop. Patches of freezing rain are possible west of Billings Friday evening.

Southeast Montana seems to be targeted for some heavier snow Friday night through early Sunday, and that will have an affect on I-90 travel from Billings south into Wyoming. Use care and check conditions for all weekend highway travel.

Little or no snow accumulation is expected for the low elevations Friday night, but 3 to 8 inches are possible over the mountains west of Billings. Then the focus shifts to southeast Montana and northern Wyoming Saturday and Sunday for bands of heavier snow, wind, and nasty travel in places.

Temperatures are fairly consistent with highs mainly in the 30s and lows mainly in the teens to low 20s well into next week. Starting Monday, expect lighter winds and a dry work week through at least Thursday.