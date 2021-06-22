Q2 Billings Area Weather: A bumpy path to really hot temperatures

BILLINGS — In the next several days, temperatures fluctuate bring a chance of a little rainfall. By next week, hot temperatures are the number one concern.

Cold fronts passing through both Wednesday and Thursday will cause the winds to increase to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph possible. Combined with hot temperatures and low humidity, the risk of wildfires starting and spreading will become a concern.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s Wednesday, and back down mainly to the 80s with a few low 90s Thursday.

Showers will become a bit more likely Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. High temperatures Friday will be the coolest, reaching the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Hot and dry weather will build in over the weekend, with the hottest readings through July 4. Readings in the 90s to 100s are possible in the afternoons with 50s to low 60s overnight.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night… Increasing clouds with a low near 64.

Wednesday… Mostly sunny and hot with a high close to 93. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening with gusty winds at times.

Thursday… Partly sunny with a high of about 89. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.