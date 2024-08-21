Q2 Billings Area Weather: A break from the severe storms ahead, but not tonight

BILLINGS — More strong to severe storms are possible through the late evening hours Wednesday. Gusty winds up to 75 mph and one inch hail are primary threats with heavy rain a fringe concern.

Stay alert if you have outdoor plans and have multiple ways to receive warnings.

As high pressure moves in, Thursday is trending slightly cooler and quieter. Any storms should be limited to closer to mountain foothills.

Warmer with isolated storms Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s. While there is a bit of uncertainty in the numbers, it is trending cooler Sunday and Monday with highs in the 70s and 80s.