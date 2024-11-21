Q2 Billings Area Weather: A bit warmer before a bigger cooldown moves in

Much of the area will stay dry Thursday and Friday, but there will be periodic rain and snow showers across the Beartooths and Absarokas along with adjacent foothills and valleys. Any precipitation that does fall will be light. Highs through Saturday will be mainly in the 40s with some areas getting into the low 50s.

A cold front begins to make its way through the area on Saturday, bringing a chance of rain and snow from west to east. Any rain showers will transition to all snow overnight into Sunday. Accumulations generally look to be less than 1" for most of the area with the best chances of over 1" across the mountains. No big surprise there.

The cold front also brings what could be the coldest air of the season so far with highs on Sunday and Monday in the 20s and 30s then mainly 30s through the middle of next week.

Lows will be mainly in the 20s and 30s Thursday and Friday nights, 10s and 20s on Saturday night then mainly 10s on Sunday night through early next week.

