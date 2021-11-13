Q2 Billings Area Weather: A bit of an active pattern ahead

BILLINGS — It's a windy Saturday with gusts up to 50 mph in the Billings area. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. Overnight temperatures in the 30s and 40s with a chance of some precipitation. The winds will calm down a bit Saturday night, but we aren't out of the clear just yet.

By Sunday afternoon, another round of gusty winds will arrive, with the strongest gusts by mid-afternoon. If you have anything loose in the yard, you may want to tie it up and please be careful because travel may be a bit difficult.

Temperatures will warm up through Monday back into the 60s potentially some low 70s. Then another cold front will push through bringing some more windy conditions and a dip in the temperatures.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Overcast and windy. High near 57°F

Tonight... Cloudy with a chance of some showers. Low near 40°F

Tomorrow... Mostly cloudy and windy. High near 59°F