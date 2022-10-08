Q2 Billings Area Weather: A beautiful weekend is in the works; check it out below

BILLINGS — Warm and dry is the theme through the weekend. Temperatures today are slightly warmer in the 60s to low 70s.

The warm up will continue through this weekend and into Monday. Monday is shaping up to be the warmest day so get out and enjoy it.

A cold front will push through some point Monday night into Tuesday bringing cooler air and some moisture along with it. As it stands now, slight chances of rain for much of the area but could see some snow in the higher elevations in the mountains.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 43°F

Tomorrow... Mainly sunny with a few clouds in the afternoon. High near 72°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy with a low near 43°F